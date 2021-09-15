Biogen to start spinal muscular atrophy trial for higher dose of nusinersen
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced its plans to initiate a global Phase 3b trial targeting the spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) patients who were previously treated with Evrysdi.
- The trial named ASCEND will evaluate the safety of a higher dose of SPINRAZA (nusinersen) in children, teens and adults with later-onset SMA who have received Evrysdi from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), according to a statement from the company.
- The study is designed to assess whether higher-dose nusinersen can improve the clinical outcomes of the above group of SMA patients.
- “We believe that lower drug exposure may be contributing to less-than-optimal treatment outcomes for some patients treated with Evrysdi,” said Maha Radhakrishnan chief medical officer at Biogen (BIIB).
- “The ASCEND study seeks to understand if nusinersen may address that unmet medical need and will help inform the future of SMA treatment, with the hope of improving patients’ outcomes for the long term,” Maha added.
- The study protocol has already been submitted to the FDA targeting an approximately 2.5-year study involving up to 135 patients aged 5 – 39. The first patient is likely to be enrolled in 2021.
In Q2 2021, Biogen (BIIB) recorded ~1% YoY increase in SPINRAZA sales reversing a ~7.9% YoY decline seen in the previous quarter.