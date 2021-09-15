Glaukos settles patent dispute with Ivantis over glaucoma microstent
Sep. 15, 2021 8:06 AM ETGKOSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Ivantis will pay $60M as well as a double-digit royalty to Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) to settle a patent infringement lawsuit Glaukos lodged against Ivantis regarding the latter's Hydrus Microstent.
- $30M will be paid by December 31, 2021, with the other $30M paid by December 31, 2022.
- Ivantis will also pay Glaukos a 10% ongoing royalty through April 26, 2025 based on Hydrus Microstent U.S. sales and any international sales supplied out of the U.S.
- The two companies have also agreed to licenses and covenants not to sue on the Hydrus and iStent technologies.
- The Hydrus Microstent is a therapy used during cataract surgery to help manage glaucoma.
- Earlier this month, Glaukos submitted a supplemental pre-market approval application for the iStent infinite Trabecular Micro-Bypass System.