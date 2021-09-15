OpGen reports Unyvero HPN panel data in hospitalized patients with pneumonia
Sep. 15, 2021 8:06 AM ETOpGen, Inc. (OPGN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) announces clinical data from a multicenter study using the Unyvero HPN panel for hospitalized patients with suspicion of pneumonia and a clinical indication for bronchoscopy and at risk for infection with Gram-negative bacteria.
- The primary study endpoint was duration of inappropriate antibiotic therapy. 740 patients were screened. a summary of study results is as follows:
- Unyvero shortened inappropriate antibiotic therapy by 39 hours, and reduced overall antibiotic therapy duration by 22.54%.
- Inappropriate antibiotic therapy was reduced by 45.1% in the PCR group.
- Probability of avoiding inappropriate antibiotic therapy was 3 times higher in the patient group that was diagnosed by Unyvero.
- The study concluded that the results of Unyvero combined with antibiotic stewardship is efficient and safe in decreasing time on inappropriate antibiotic therapy in hospitalized patients with pneumonia at risk for Gram-negative rods.