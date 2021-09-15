Clearwater Analytics launches U.S. IPO
Sep. 15, 2021 8:11 AM ETClearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (CWAN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Investment management software firm Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) has launched an initial public offering of 30M shares of its Class A common stock; underwriters granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 4,500,000 additional Class A shares.
- The IPO price is expected to be between $14.00 and $16.00/share. The company would raise $480M at the upper end of the price range.
- The Class A common stock is likely to be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "CWAN."
- Net proceeds from this offering will be used to purchase equity interests from CWAN's operating subsidiary and for general corporate purposes to support the growth of the business.
- The operating subsidiary plans to use the net proceeds it receives from the sale of equity interests to the company, together with the proceeds from the new term loan, to repay outstanding borrowings under its credit facility and pay any associated prepayment penalties and accrued and unpaid interest to the date of repayment.