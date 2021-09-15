Jacobs drops $505M Worley stake with Citi nabbing highest bid

Sep. 15, 2021 8:12 AM ETJacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment

Concept of legal protection through a computer on the internet.
Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

  • Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) offloaded its 10% stake in Australia's Worley in a block trade via investment bank Citi who won a pitching contest offering $9.82/share for the $505M parcel of shares, as reported by Financial Review.
  • It marks a narrow 2% discount to the last trade; Worley closed at $10.02 on Wednesday.
  • The trade came after Jacobs had institutional equities desks pitching for its 51.4M Worley shares in a snap auction run by Sydney-based capital markets boutique Reunion Capital Partners.
  • Jacobs picked up its Worley stake, then worth 58.2M shares or 11.2% of the company, when Worley acquired Jacobs' energy, resources and chemicals business in a scrip and cash deal.
  • The sale ended US firm Jacobs’ 2.5 year stay on Worley’s share register.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.