Jacobs drops $505M Worley stake with Citi nabbing highest bid
Sep. 15, 2021 8:12 AM ETJacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) offloaded its 10% stake in Australia's Worley in a block trade via investment bank Citi who won a pitching contest offering $9.82/share for the $505M parcel of shares, as reported by Financial Review.
- It marks a narrow 2% discount to the last trade; Worley closed at $10.02 on Wednesday.
- The trade came after Jacobs had institutional equities desks pitching for its 51.4M Worley shares in a snap auction run by Sydney-based capital markets boutique Reunion Capital Partners.
- Jacobs picked up its Worley stake, then worth 58.2M shares or 11.2% of the company, when Worley acquired Jacobs' energy, resources and chemicals business in a scrip and cash deal.
- The sale ended US firm Jacobs’ 2.5 year stay on Worley’s share register.