Biophytis shares rise 10% after DMC recommendation for Phase 2-3 COVID-19 study
Sep. 15, 2021 8:14 AM ETBiophytis SA (BPTS)By: SA News Team
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares rise more than 10% premarket after a positive recommendation by the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) to continue the company's Phase 2-3 COVID-19 study without any modification of the protocol.
- The recommendation comes after the interim efficacy data from 155 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with respiratory failure.
- The study has a primary endpoint of proportion of participants with “negative events” of either the following: all cause mortality; respiratory failure defined as requiring mechanical ventilation or Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO).
- The company said that it expects to post top line results of the study in Q1 2022.