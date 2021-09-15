Biophytis shares rise 10% after DMC recommendation for Phase 2-3 COVID-19 study

Sep. 15, 2021 8:14 AM ETBiophytis SA (BPTS)By: SA News Team

Green and blue coronavirus cells under magnification intertwined with DNA cell structure
matejmo/E+ via Getty Images

  • Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares rise more than 10% premarket after a positive recommendation by the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) to continue the company's Phase 2-3 COVID-19 study without any modification of the protocol.
  • The recommendation comes after the interim efficacy data from 155 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with respiratory failure.
  • The study has a primary endpoint of proportion of participants with “negative events” of either the following: all cause mortality; respiratory failure defined as requiring mechanical ventilation or Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO).
  • The company said that it expects to post top line results of the study in Q1 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.