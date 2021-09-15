Endurance Acquisition prices $200M IPO
Sep. 15, 2021 8:17 AM ETEndurance Acquisition Corp. Units (EDNCU), EDNCBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Endurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:EDNCU) priced its Nasdaq IPO of 20M units at $10/unit.
- The units will begin trading on Sept. 15.
- Each unit consists of one ordinary share and 0.5 redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant can be used to buy one share at $11.50/share.
- The underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 3M units.
- Endurance Acquisition is a blank check company, incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, or similar business combination.
- The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in data infrastructure and analytics, with a primary focus on space and wireless industries and related technology and services, or “space-based tech” businesses.