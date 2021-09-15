Kansas City Southern bidding war ends with Canadian National Railway standing down

Kansas City Southern de Mexico Locomotive
pabradyphoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The rails merger saga is getting closer to an end after Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is reported to be passing on improving its offer to buy Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). That development clears the track for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) to buy Kansas City Southern after the company's board officially declared CP's offer as "superior" just yesterday.
  • Shares of KSU are down 0.31% premarket to $279.13.
