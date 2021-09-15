Uber engineering head steps down after less than a year
Sep. 15, 2021 8:25 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Uber (NYSE:UBER) Chief Technical Officer Sukumar Rathnam has stepped down after about a year in the job, adding to the string of C-suite departures since the start of the pandemic. The engineering leadership team will now report to CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.
- Business Insider sources say Rathnam had ongoing tensions with Chief Product Officer Sundeep Jain. though it wasn't clear if the disagreement was behind the departure.
- An Uber spokesperson confirmed Rathnam's exit, though not the nature, to multiple publications.
- Uber's last CTO, Thuan Pham, left the company abruptly in early 2020, and Khorowshahi took on the interim role until Rathnam was hired. Khosrowshahi was also interim head of the product division before Jain was promoted to the role in March.
- Recent news: Earlier this week, a Dutch court decided that Uber drivers should be classified as employees, qualifying for more benefits than gig workers.