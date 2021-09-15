ElectraMeccanica launches customer deliveries of flagship SOLO EV

  • ElectraMeccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) is starting customer deliveries of its flagship single-occupant, three wheeled, all electric vehicle, the SOLO at a special launch event scheduled for October 4 in Los Angeles.
  • Deliveries to other holders and customers will steadily increase as production continues to ramp.
  • The company began production of the SOLO EV a year ago with its manufacturing partner and strategic investor, Zongshen Industrial Group.
  • ElectraMeccanica has a retail footprint in five western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington.
  • The SOLO has a range of 100 miles and a top speed of 80 mph with accessible price point of $18,500.
