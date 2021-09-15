Communications Systems updates $32M equity financing for closing Pineapple merger
Sep. 15, 2021 8:43 AM ETCommunications Systems, Inc. (JCS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) trades 7.4% down premarket after entering into an amended and restated securities purchase agreement with a group of institutional investors for making a $32M private placement investment related to the earlier announced merger between Communications Systems and Pineapple Energy.
- Proceeds of this investment will be used primarily to fund Pineapple strategic initiatives post merger completion.
- The agreement replaces a $25M original securities purchase agreement in June last week.
- CSI and one of the original PIPE Investors, CrowdOut Capital had agreed that CrowdOut would purchase $9M of the original $25M of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, and also entered into a non-binding letter of intent for a $20M term loan to be provided by CrowdOut to the company.
- The amended and restated securities purchase agreement replaces CrowdOut with new investors and has increased to $32M.
- The company is also exploring new debt financing for the combined company.