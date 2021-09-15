CIIG Capital Partners II prices $250M Nasdaq IPO
- CIIG Capital Partners II priced its upsized IPO of 25M units at $10/unit.
- The units will be begin trading on Nasdaq on Sept. 15.
- Each unit consists of one common stock 0.5 redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant can be used to buy one common stock at $11.50/share.
- The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 3.75M units.
- The offering is expected to close on Sept. 17.
- CIIG, which is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger or similar business combination, is led by Executive Chairman Peter Cuneo, Co-CEO Michael Minnick, and Co-CEO Gavin Cuneo.
- CIIG intends to focus its search on companies in technology, media, telecommunications and sustainability industries.