Home BancShares forays into Texas through Happy Bancshares, triple accretive acquisition
Sep. 15, 2021 8:52 AM ETHome Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) and Happy Bancshares entered into a definitive merger agreement post which the former will acquire the latter in an all-stock merger, with Home BancShares as the surviving entity.
- With this, Home BancShares will have access to the high growth Texas market and establishes the combined entity as a dominant Southern institution.
- On merger closure, Happy Bancshares shareholders will receive 2.17 shares of Home BancShares stock for each share of Happy Bancshares they own and will begin receiving quarterly dividends declared by Home BancShares.
- Based on a volume-weighted average closing price per share of Home BancShares stock of $21.77 during the 20-trading-day period ending on Sep. 13, 2021, the per share consideration value is $47.24 and the total transaction value is ~$919M.
- The transaction is expected to be immediately triple accretive: resulting in increases to EPS of 5.5% and 9.2% for 2022 and 2023, respectively; BV/share of 5.1% and tangible BV/share of 1.5%.
- Post transaction completion, pro forma bank will be approximately $23.3B in assets, $13.4B in loans and $18.7B in deposits and will be one of the 75 largest banks headquartered in U.S.
- The merger is expected to close early in 1Q22.