Fate Therapeutics posts encouraging data from FT538 preclinical study
Sep. 15, 2021 8:56 AM ETFate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE)By: SA News Team6 Comments
- Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) announces the publication of preclinical data showing that its iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate FT538 exhibits "significantly enhanced" serial killing and functional persistence compared to peripheral blood NK cells.
- Data showed that FT538 persists in vivo at high levels for more than six weeks in the absence of cytokine support, whereas peripheral blood NK cells required co-infusion of either IL-2 or IL-15 to achieve low-level persistence for up to two weeks.
- Additionally, in sequential killing assays, FT538 was shown to have robust serial killing and functional persistence, which were not observed with peripheral blood NK cells.
- The superior anti-tumor activity of FT538 was attributable to its novel engineered components, including the knockout of CD38 and the expression of IL-15/IL-15R fusion protein.
- FT538 is being investigated in a multi-dose Phase 1 trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and in combination with daratumumab for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
- The FDA had cleared an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for FT538, the first CRISPR-edited, iPSC-derived cell therapy, in May.