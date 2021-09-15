Sypris secures contract for modules to upgrade electronic warfare for U.S jets

Sep. 15, 2021 9:11 AM ETSypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sypris Electronics, a subsidiary of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) has recently received an award from a U.S. DOD contractor to produce and test multiple power supply modules for the upgrade of the electronic warfare suite of certain U.S. fighter jets.
  • The system will deliver fully integrated radar warning, situational awareness, geolocation, and self-protection capabilities to maximize mission effectiveness and survivability of the aircraft in highly contested environments.
  • The advanced, all digital system enables deeper penetration against modern integrated defense systems and provides rapid response capabilities designed to protect the aircrew.
  • Production is expected to begin in 2021.
  • Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
  • Shares are up 1.70% PM.
