Sypris secures contract for modules to upgrade electronic warfare for U.S jets
Sep. 15, 2021 9:11 AM ETSypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sypris Electronics, a subsidiary of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) has recently received an award from a U.S. DOD contractor to produce and test multiple power supply modules for the upgrade of the electronic warfare suite of certain U.S. fighter jets.
- The system will deliver fully integrated radar warning, situational awareness, geolocation, and self-protection capabilities to maximize mission effectiveness and survivability of the aircraft in highly contested environments.
- The advanced, all digital system enables deeper penetration against modern integrated defense systems and provides rapid response capabilities designed to protect the aircrew.
- Production is expected to begin in 2021.
- Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
- Shares are up 1.70% PM.