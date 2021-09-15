RocketFuel selected by Italian Yachts to accept online purchases using bitcoin
Sep. 15, 2021 9:12 AM ETRocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (RKFL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCQB:RKFL) announced that Italian Yachts, a luxury motor yachts company, is now using RocketFuel’s payment platform to accept Bitcoin payments to attract new customers and sales, and expand payment options for its clientele.
- The ability to accept Bitcoin as a payment method expands Italian Yachts' client outreach by providing them unrestricted access to customers across Europe.
- RocketFuel’s crypto payment ecosystem offers low fees, high payment security, and the feature to pay with 60+ cryptocurrencies.
- "With the utility of cryptocurrencies as technology, more merchants are joining this payment revolution that leaves behind chargebacks, card declines and high fees, and embraces a fast and secure payment method that is online and 24/7 active," CEO Peter Jensen commented.