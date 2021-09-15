Trimble collaborates with Procter & Gamble to improvise supply chain process
- Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) have collaborated to develop an agile transportation procurement platform.
- The focus is on optimizing the procurement of transportation capacity, creating closer shipper and carrier relationships as well as to expedite the contracting and onboarding process, which can increase the velocity of business transactions while enabling more cost-effective movement of freight.
- "We look forward to working closely with P&G to leverage their extensive supply chain expertise to improve the procurement process for both shippers and carriers through technology," says James Langley, Senior Vice President, Trimble Transportation.
