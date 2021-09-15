Evercore ISI's top consumer sector SMID picks include AAP, GOOS, TWNK and WOOF
Sep. 15, 2021 9:14 AM ETAdvance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP), GOOS, TWNK, WOOFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Evercore ISI's list of top SMID core picks includes Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS), Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from the consumer sector.
- On AAP: "Advance’s turnaround is gaining traction with rising sales productivity, share gain, and expanding margins... Secular comp drivers for AAP include 1) De-densification with more rural and suburban household formation /higher vehicles per household, 2) desire for personal mobility as opposed to public transportation, and 3) a multi year run of above trend Used car price appreciation that makes it worthwhile to fix vs. buy... Cyclical benefits of favorable weather and stimulus/transfer payment tailwinds should moderate into CY22, but payrolls are recovering and miles driven are rebounding."
- On TWNK: "Attractive sweet baked goods segment growth of 3%+ driven by innovation and recovery in the convenience channels – while many food peers will experience down sales in 2021... The company’s highest margin business (single serve, convenience) should benefit the most versus food peers in a post-COVID traffic recovery... TWNK trades ~10.5x EBITDA (mid-cap food peer group 13x) in spite of the outlook for MSD organic revenue growth (2pp+ better than SMID cap peers), possible M&A upside and reasonable debt leverage (already under 4x) – and still has ~$90M remaining on the most recent buyback authorization."
- On GOOS: "Trading at just 30x forward P/E despite continuing to generate 25+% annual sales growth and its authentic and unique brand position in the highly attractive luxury outerwear segment, Canada Goose's huge long-duration growth opportunity is not adequately captured by the current valuation."
- On Woof: "Petco has taken the steps to become a true multichannel retailer, combining online sales with traffic driving services like vet clinics, all the while shifting its offerings upscale to become a Health & Wellness pet retailer... WOOF is back down at 12.2x our 2022e EBITDA, a 25% discount to other growth specialty retailers HD, ORLY, and TSCO at 15x+. We think the high-single digit growth and unique positioning justifies the valuation with upside as they execute on differentiated products, vet clinics and multichannel opportunities. Balance sheet deleverage will bring P/E multiples into focus by 2022."
