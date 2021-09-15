Molecular Data trades down on pricing $15M registered direct offering

Sep. 15, 2021 9:24 AM ETMolecular Data Inc. (MKD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) trades 9.3% down premarket after entering into definitive agreements with investors for the purchase and sale post a registered direct offering of common units consisting of one ADS (each representing three of its Class A ordinary shares, and one warrant to purchase one ADS) and pre-funded units, consisting of one pre-funded warrant to purchase one ADS and one warrant to purchase one ADS.
  • The purchase price of the common units was $0.38/unit while purchase price of the pre-funded units was $0.3799/unit.
  • The exercise price of the pre-funded warrants is $0.0001, and the exercise price of the ADS warrants is $0.38.
  • Offer gross proceeds will be ~$15M.
  • Net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.
  • Offer closing is expected to take place on or about Sep.17.
