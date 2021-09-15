Zoom reseller partners can now sell BYOC licenses
Sep. 15, 2021 9:26 AM ETZoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) has announced a reseller partner program through which partners will be able to sell Zoom Phone Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) licenses.
- The program will allow partners to connect customers using cloud peering to access PSTN to the Zoom Phone Provider Exchange. It is currently in the pilot phase with select resellers participating. The program will expand to more resellers by end-2021.
- The reseller partner program expands the availability of Zoom Phone and Zoom Phone BYOC, which were previously sold only via Zoom Master Agents.
- Zoom Phone is a full-feature enterprise cloud phone system from the teleconferencing company. Zoom Phone BYOC allows enterprise customers to keep their PSTN service providers or deploy hybrid Zoom Calling Plans. Customers using their own PSTN will be able to redirect voice circuits to the Zoom Phone cloud to access all features of Zoom Phone while retaining their service provider contracts.
- The new Zoom Phone Provider Exchange allows Zoom Phone BYOC customers to select providers and provision phone numbers via the Zoom portal.
- Laura Padilla, Head of Global BD and Channel, said, "We've seen a lot of success in selling Zoom Phone, reaching 2M seats in just 10 quarters, and I see a lot of opportunity for our resellers with our Zoom Phone BYOC program."
- ZM +0.47% pre-market
