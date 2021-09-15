Lila's Cable & Wireless Panamá to acquire América Móvil’s Panama operations for $200M
- Liberty Latin America (LILA +0.8%) announced that its 49%-owned subsidiary Cable & Wireless Panamá S.A. has agreed to acquire América Móvil S.A.B. de C.V.’s operations in Panama, Claro Panamá at an enterprise value of $200M on a cash- and debt-free basis.
- The acquisition is intended to be financed using cash and incremental borrowings at Cable & Wireless Panamá.
- The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022.
- The valuation for the acquisition is consistent with company's disciplined approach towards M&A and will be free cash flow accretive on a per share basis.
- For FY2020, Claro Panamá generated $157M of revenue and as of June 30, 2021, the business had 760K mobile subscribers.