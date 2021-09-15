China iron ore tumbles to lowest since March as steel production slumps
Sep. 15, 2021 9:30 AM ETIron Ore Futures (SCO:COM), VALE, RIO, BHPTIOC:COM, GLCNF, GLNCY, AAUKF, NGLOY, FSUMFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Iron ore futures in China sink to nine-month lows, extending the recent selloff as data showed August steel production in the country falling 13% Y/Y.
- China's crude steel production fell for the third straight month to 83.24M metric tons, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, sending average daily output to the lowest since March 2020.
- The most-traded iron ore futures (SCO:COM) on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell as much as 4.3% to 683 yuan/mt ($106.02), the lowest since December, before settling -2.9% to 693 yuan/mt.
- Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China (TIOC:COM) fell $2 to $125/mt, Reuters reports, citing SteelHome consultancy.
- Relevant tickers include RIO, BHP, VALE, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCQX:NGLOY, OTCQX:FSUMF
- China recently reported its monthly factory activity contracted for the first time since April 2020.