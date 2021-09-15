SentinelOne expands Partner Ecosystem with new NDR integrations
Sep. 15, 2021
- An autonomous cybersecurity platform company, SentinelOne (NYSE:S) announces new Network Detection and Response integrations (or NDR) with Arista, Fidelis Cybersecurity, and Vectra are now available through the its Singularity Marketplace.
- The expanding ecosystem provides unified visibility, protection, automation, and enforcement spanning the enterprise attack surface.
- “SentinelOne’s XDR capabilities in concert with leading NDR partners provides a comprehensive cybersecurity approach. The power of our autonomous platform enhances NDR solutions’ ability to prevent, detect, and respond to network threats in real-time. We’re committed to delivering joint technology solutions that yield superior cybersecurity outcomes for customers.” said Ruby Sharma, Head of Technology Partner Ecosystem at the company.