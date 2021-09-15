Nxt-ID prices $12.5M underwritten public offering
Sep. 15, 2021 9:31 AM ETLogicMark, Inc. (LGMK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Nxt-ID (NXTD -9.7%) pricing an underwritten public offering of 27.9M shares which includes 3.6M shares to be issued on exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option and warrants to purchase additional shares; combined purchase price stands at $0.45 per share and warrant.
- The warrants have an initial exercise price of $0.495/share, subject to certain adjustments, and a term of approximately five years.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.64M shares and warrants.
- Gross proceeds inclusive of proceeds from the full exercise of the over-allotment option, are expected to be ~$12.5M.
- Net proceeds to be used new product development, working capital and liability reduction purposes.
- Offer is expected to close today.
- Shares traded 11.7% down premarket.