CNX Midstream Partners to raise $400M in senior notes offering
Sep. 15, 2021 9:37 AM ETCNX Resources Corporation (CNX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- CNX Midstream Partners, wholly owned subsidiary of CNX Resources (CNX +3.4%), plans to offer and sell to eligible purchasers $400M principal amount of senior notes due 2030 in a private offering.
- CNX Midstream intends to use the net proceeds along with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility to purchase any and all of the ~$400M principal amount outstanding of its 6.5% senior notes due 2026.
- Separately, CNX Midstream commences a cash tender offer to purchase any and all of the outstanding senior notes.