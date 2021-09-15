Sustainable Green Team to acquire Day Dreamer Productions

Sep. 15, 2021 9:41 AM ETSUSTAINABLE GREEN TEAM LTD. (SGTM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Sustainable Green Team (OTCPK:SGTM) has entered into an LOI to acquire Day Dreamer Productions, to offer in-house video production and marketing content to accounts while providing optimal brand exposure.
  • The Co. plans to utilize Day Dreamer Productions not only to market SGTM to further increase its sales and brand recognition, but also to market other companies as it currently does.
  • The Co. also plans to structure the acquisition by fully acquiring Day Dreamer Productions and appointing Mr. Spangler as SGTM’s CMO and President of Day Dreamer Productions under SGTM.
  • The Acquisition is anticipated to close within the period ending Dec. 31, 2021.
