Live Current Media jumps 6% on acquisition of online watch party platform
Sep. 15, 2021 9:42 AM ETLIVCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Live Current Media (OTCQB:LIVC) to acquire Evasyst or Kast of San Diego in an all-stock reverse takeover.
- Kast is an online watch party platform for friends to watch videos, play games, and be together.
- Under the agreement, company will be issuing up to 125M shares to the current shareholders of Kast for all their issued and outstanding shares.
- And will also raise $1.5M in working capital.
- "The synergies of the two companies are obvious as streaming and casual gaming are multibillion dollar industries that are growing, but also converging. This opportunity will create the foundation and platform to build a global media entertainment company." said Kast CEO Mark Ollila.