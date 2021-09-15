SOC Telemed appoints David Fletcher as interim CFO, re-affirms financial guidance
Sep. 15, 2021 9:47 AM ETSOC Telemed, Inc. (TLMD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) appoints David Fletcher as interim CFO. David Fletcher to replace Chris Knibb who will resign to pursue other opportunities, effective September 23, 2021.
- Mr. Fletcher is a financial consultant who currently functions as an interim CFO and interim senior financial executive of healthcare services, technology, and services industry companies sponsored by leading private equity firms, including Goldman Sachs, H.I.G. Capital, and Ares Management, among other firms.
- Additionally, SOC re-affirms the financial guidance the company provided during its second quarter earnings call that occurred on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
- GAAP Revenue is expected to be in the range of $90 million to $92 million, with approximately 30% expected to be attributed to Access Physicians
- Adjusted gross margin is expected to be in the range of 37.0% and 40.0%
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $(22.0) million to $(25.0) million.