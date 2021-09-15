Columbia Sportswear inks multi-year sponsorship deal with USA Curling
Sep. 15, 2021 9:50 AM ETColumbia Sportswear Company (COLM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with USA Curling.
- As part of the deal, Columbia will outfit USA Curling athletes and coaches as they train and participate in curling competitions around the world, including the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, China. Working closely with the USA Curling National Team Program, including the Men’s, Women’s, Junior, and Wheelchair National Teams, the company will introduce new competitive uniforms on Curling Night in America airing on the NBC Sports Network starting September 19.
- The outerwear company will also leverage its sponsorship to promote its innovative product lines and performance technologies. Select outerwear provided to USA Curling will feature Columbia's new patented Omni-Heat Infinity technology.