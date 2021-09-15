CarGurus rolls out max cash offer to five more States
Sep. 15, 2021 9:52 AM ETCarGurus, Inc. (CARG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- CarGurus (CARG +1.0%) launches its instant max cash offer to five more states.
- It will allow the consumers in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island to sell their vehicles 100% online and instantly get the best offer from thousands of dealerships in the CarGurus/CarOffer network.
- "CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer has struck at the core of the two most prevalent trends impacting automotive today. Consumers want to do more car shopping and selling online, and we are empowering more to do so with this five-state expansion," says Sam Zales, President and Chief Operating Officer at CarGurus.
