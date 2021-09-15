Roblox says user numbers climbed again in August
Sep. 15, 2021 10:17 AM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) on Wednesday said its daily users in August continued to grow at a strong clip from a year ago, but those figures also showed signs of slowing down over the summer.
- The company, best-known for for its online gaming platform that grew in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, said that in August, it had 48.2 million daily active users [DAUs], a 32% increase over a year ago. Roblox (RBLX) users spent 4 billion hours online playing games during the month, which was also 32% higher than in August 2020.
- But, Wall Street reaction to Roblox's latest user numbers was mixed, as the company's shares slipped by 3% Wednesday. The main reason appeared to be the company saying its DAUs in August rose 4% from July, while July's DAUs climbed 8% from June.
- The company also said it expects bookings for August to be between $219 million and $222 million, which would be an increase of 29% to 31% from a year ago.
- Earlier this month, Roblox said it is working toward adding audio chat technology to its platform.