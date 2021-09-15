Indaptus Therapeutics shares skyrocket 200% after platform technology patent

Sep. 15, 2021 10:28 AM ETBy: SA News Team

  • Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP) shares more than tripled after the company was issued a notice of allowance for claims related to its platform technology by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
  • The patent provides broad protection for the application of the company’s platform technology alone and in combination with standards of care for the treatment and inhibition of hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections.
  • "This notice of allowance gives us the optionality to confidently pursue our technology in viral diseases and/or to partner it for further development," CEO Jeffrey Meckler said.
  • Single agent therapeutics derived from the platform have produced "significantly broader" activity than standard of care treatment in a pre-clinical model of chronic hepatitis B infection, as well as single agent activity against chronic HIV infection in a pre-clinical humanized mouse model, the company said.
  • The company's shares skyrocketed over 200% to $21.16 during early morning trading.
