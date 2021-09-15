More on Aspen Group's FQ1 earnings report

  • Aspen (ASPU +0.8%) FQ1 revenue increased to $19.4M, beats consensus by $0.17M. compared to $15.2M last year.
  • United States University accounted for 32%, and Aspen University’s BSN Pre-Licensure program accounted for 23% of overall company revenue.
  • Business units with highest Lifetime Value (or LTV) programs accounted for 55% of revenue.
  • Gross margin of 54% vs. 59% last year.
  • GAAP gross profit increased 16% to $10.4M.
  • Net loss of $0.9M, unchanged Y/Y.
  • EBITDA improves to $0.1M from breakeven in prior year period.
  • Net loss margin of -4% vs. -6% last year.
  • GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats consensus by $0.04.
