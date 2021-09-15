More on Aspen Group's FQ1 earnings report
Sep. 15, 2021 10:27 AM ETASPUBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Aspen (ASPU +0.8%) FQ1 revenue increased to $19.4M, beats consensus by $0.17M. compared to $15.2M last year.
- United States University accounted for 32%, and Aspen University’s BSN Pre-Licensure program accounted for 23% of overall company revenue.
- Business units with highest Lifetime Value (or LTV) programs accounted for 55% of revenue.
- Gross margin of 54% vs. 59% last year.
- GAAP gross profit increased 16% to $10.4M.
- Net loss of $0.9M, unchanged Y/Y.
- EBITDA improves to $0.1M from breakeven in prior year period.
- Net loss margin of -4% vs. -6% last year.
- GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats consensus by $0.04.
- Very Bullish rating on the stock by contributor who writes: 'Aspen University: Great Opportunity For Growth And Value Investors'
- Previously (Sept. 14): Aspen EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue