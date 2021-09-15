Cumulus rises 3% amid plans to launch radio stations, podcasts on Audacy digital platform

Sep. 15, 2021 10:30 AM ETCumulus Media Inc. (CMLS), AUDBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Audacy (AUD -0.3%) and Cumulus Media (CMLS +3.5%) entered a content distribution partnership that brings Cumulus’ 413 radio stations and portfolio of podcasts to the Audacy digital platform.
  • “The addition of Cumulus’s expansive portfolio of leading radio stations enhances and bolsters Audacy’s position as the fastest growing digital platform for radio listeners,” said Corey Podolsky, vice president of Business Development, Audacy.
  • “This partnership is in sync with our strategy of distributing our content through multiple platforms to make it available anywhere and anytime people want to enjoy it,” said Larry Linietsky, senior vice president of Digital Operations and Business Development Cumulus.
