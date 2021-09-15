SEC's Gensler: Crypto market is 'rife with fraud and abuse,' while PFOF rules need updates
Sep. 15, 2021 10:51 AM ETHOODBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said Wednesday that regulation will improve the cryptocurrency market, which he now believes is "rife with fraud and abuse."
- In addition, the top U.S. securities regulator told CNBC that more oversight was needed for the payment-for-order-flow business model that has enabled companies like Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) to offer zero-commission trading.
- He argued that the PFOF process lacks transparency and might cost traders by not offering best execution of transactions.
- SPACs also appeared on the SEC chair's list of areas that require additional scrutiny. Gensler said he wanted more disclosures on topics like fees, redemptions and earnings and revenue projections.
- As for the crypto markets, Gensler argued that bringing more regulatory structure was "really about bringing basic investor protections" to the sector.
- "If this market has any potential, it's not going to long survive outside of an investor-protection framework," he said.
- Turning to PFOF, Gensler contended that a large amount of trading is now routed through dark pools and wholesalers, making it difficult to tell if retail traders receive the best execution prices for their transactions.
- Gensler said regulators need to be update the rules "for the 2020s," noting that the last revisions took place in 2005.
- "A lot has changed in those 16 years," he said. "I believe we can do better."
- Gensler has been a vocal advocate for broader regulation. On Tuesday, he appeared before a congressional committee to call for increased disclosures for climate-related issues and a host of other items.