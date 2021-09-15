Toast attracts interest in week ahead of the restaurant tech player's IPO
Sep. 15, 2021 10:46 AM ETToast, Inc. (TOST)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- MKM Partners is getting an early jump on covering Toast (TOST) with a positive note that arrived a full week ahead of the restaurant tech company's IPO.
- The firm is not participating in the Toast (TOST) offering or making a specific ratings recommendation, but says it was impressed during a roadshow presentation by passionate customer testimonials and the company's response to the pandemic with nimble innovations.
- MKM breakdown: "Risks include a fairly diverse competitive landscape, unclear post-pandemic outlook for food-tech, and mixed unit economics, and ongoing cash burn. From a valuation standpoint, we do not believe there is a clear pure-play comp for TOST given its hybrid business model with SaaS, Payments, and Hardware revenue segments. And, given its hybrid revenue recognition model (net SaaS revenues, gross payments revenues), we do not think investors should value TOST on a revenue multiple."
- Toast set an initial IPO pricing range of $30 to $33, which implies a market cap of $17.6B to $19.5B.
- Read more details on the Toast IPO.