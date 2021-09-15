Aemetis signs pipeline interconnect deal with PG&E
Sep. 15, 2021 10:57 AM ETAemetis, Inc. (AMTX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Aemetis (AMTX +9.7%) powers to a three-month high after signing a utility pipeline interconnect agreement with Pacific Gas & Electric and funding the final $1.2M payment for installation of PG&E's interconnection equipment to deliver renewable natural gas into the utility gas pipeline in Q4.
- When the interconnection unit is completed, the RNG produced by the Aemetis Biogas Central Diary Digester project will be delivered into the PG&E natural gas pipeline for sale to California customers as transportation fuel.
- Aemetis already has built and operates two dairy biogas digesters, on-site dairy gas upgrading and pressurization facilities, and a four-mile biogas pipeline connecting the dairies to its Keyes ethanol plant.
- Aemetis recently received building permits for construction of the next phase of its biogas dairy digester project.