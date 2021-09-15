EHang Partners with HELI-EASTERN for urban air mobility in Shenzhen
Sep. 15, 2021 10:58 AM ETEHBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Autonomous aerial vehicle technology platform company, EHang (EH +1.3%) forms a strategic partnership with Shenzhen East General Aviation.
- HELI-EASTERN is a major low-altitude general aviation carrier and helicopter service provider in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in China.
- The partnership will explore and further implement urban air mobility operations in the designated integrated airspace for helicopters and AAVs in Shenzhen, China.
- Mr. Huazhi Hu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of EHang, said, “We are very pleased to cooperate with HELI-EASTERN to set the benchmark in integrated airspace applications. HELI-EASTERN is the first general aviation carrier to join EHang’s own AAV operation program, which is a key milestone in the urban air mobility industry. This is not only an important step in EHang's 100 Air Mobility Routes Initiative, but also signifies EHang’s entry into Shenzhen with our passenger-grade EHang 216 AAVs and a new chapter in our AAV trial operations. We will leverage our strengths in both software and hardware technologies to partner with HELI-EASTERN in continuing to nurture the eco-system for urban air mobility operations."
- A look at company's recent earnings.
- Bearish rating on the stock by contributor who writes: 'Future Of Transportation? EHang's Valuation Does Not Fly With Us'