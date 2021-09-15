Pepsico reveals three-pillar sustainability end-to-end transformation
- Pepsico (PEP +0.3%) announces a sustainability-focused end-to-end transformation named Pep+. The three-pillar strategy will focus on regenerating the company's agricultural footprint, achieving net-zero emissions by 2040, and evolving its portfolio into areas better for the planet, such as plant-based proteins and nuts & seeds.
- "Imagine Lay's will start with a potato grown sustainably on a regenerative field, and then be cooked and delivered from a Net-Zero and Net Water Positive supply chain, sold in a bio-compostable bag, with the lowest sodium levels in the market," illustrated Pepsi's CEO Ramon Laguarta.
- Other goals include becoming net water positive and reducing plastic use in packaging using rPET bottles and other options.
- The food and beverage company cited its refillable carbonated-water product SodaStream as one of the company's environmentally-sound leaders.
- In a sustainability push, several of the largest British supermarkets are testing products sold in refillable containers.