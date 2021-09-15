Netflix content preview coming amid high-stakes user battle
- Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) "Global Fan Event" is just a week and a half away - and the extensive look it's promising at upcoming content will need to impress observers to offer a boost to a fairly expensive stock, The Wall Street Journal suggests.
- The streamer's Sept. 25 event will spend three hours looking ahead at releases coming this year and next, including new seasons of hits Stranger Things, Bridgerton and Ozark.
- And it's the hefty content slate that is giving analysts confidence after some lackluster growth in the first half of this year (which saw just over 5.5 million net subscriber additions, vs. 25.9 million in the first half of 2020).
- Analysts see the second half bringing more comfortable numbers of 12 million net adds, Dan Gallagher notes - and they point to dozens of pieces of original programming coming in the last four months of 2021 (including the new season of Money Heist, which could boost international numbers amid popularity in India and Latin America).
- Disney stock saw a double-digit bump after a high-profile December Investor Day, but Gallagher notes Netflix is more expensive with last week's all-time high putting shares around 55 times forward earnings.
- Netflix's hefty content investments and large user base have it settled in with a stranglehold on total viewing minutes vs. a still-growing set of rivals.