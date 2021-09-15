PROCEPT BioRobotics climbs over 40% after upsized IPO

  • The surgical robotics company Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) has gained more than 40% on its public debut following an upsized IPO that priced 6.6M shares of the common stock at $25.00 apiece.
  • Procept BioRobotics (PRCT) began trading at about 11:59 AM EST at $35.00 per share, implying a premium of ~40.0% to the IPO price. Shortly after, the shares gained another ~2.7% to reach $35.93 before reaching $36.38 to stand ~45.5% above the IPO price.
  • The company initially filed for 5.5M shares at a price range of $22-$24 before advancing an upsized offering to raise $163.9M in gross proceeds.
  • The commercial-stage company intends to use the proceeds and its existing liquidity to finance a range of activities, including the expansion of its sales and marketing team.
  • Earlier in the day, Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA), a precision oncology company, also made a strong public debut.
