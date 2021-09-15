DAVIDs TEA plummets after Q2 results; appoints Jane Silverstone Segal as Director and Chair of the Board

Sep. 15, 2021 12:33 PM ETDAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor15 Comments
  • DAVIDs TEA (DTEA -19.7%) reported Q2 revenue decrease of 18.6% Y/Y to C$18.7M due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The Co. temporarily closed all its retail stores in Canada and the United States, and subsequently in Q2 2020 as part of its formal restructuring plan.
  • Sales from e-commerce and wholesale channels decreased by 32.2% Y/Y to C$15.6M.
  • E-commerce and wholesale sales represented 83.4% of sales compared to 100% of sales in the prior year quarter.
  • Adj. gross margin improved 650 bps to 42.7%.
  • Adj. SG&A margin increased 1,630 bps to 53.5%; due to increases in online marketing expenses, software costs and staffing as we continue the transformation to a digital first organization.
  • Adj. EBITDA was negative $0.6M compared to $1.4M Y/Y due to the decline in sales from last year’s pandemic-fueled surge of online sales, planned increases in online marketing and staffing costs, partially offset by an improved delivery and distribution cost structure.
  • As at July 31, 2021, we had $12.1M of cash, primarily held by major Canadian financial institutions.
  • Herschel Segal retires from Board of Directors and Jane Silverstone Segal appointed as director and Chair of the Board.
  • “We have officially exited CCAA and remain in a healthy financial position as we focus on making tea fun and accessible to all.” said Frank Zitella, COO and CFO.
