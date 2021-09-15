Luxury stocks dip on Macau casino government regulation news
- The effect of Macau's increased government supervision of casinos is spilling into luxury stocks, as LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF -2.8%) and Gucci-owner Kering (OTCPK:PPRUY -3.7%) both trend downward.
- Macau, known as the Las Vegas of Asia, isn't critical for the sale of luxury goods in China, but the increasing crackdowns are important for investor sentiments. China sales grew only 2.5% in August from a year ago, much less than expected.
- Other laggers include Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY -3.1%), Hermés (OTCPK:HESAY -1.1%), Capri (CPRI -1.6%), Swatch (OTCPK:SWGAY -2.7%), Moncler (OTC:MONRY -5.5%), and Richemont (OTCPK:CFRHF -1.5%).
- Read an analysis of how Beijing's increasing supervision and President Xi Jinping's new policy changes could affect LVMH and other luxury stocks.