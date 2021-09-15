California Bay area regulator probes Phillips 66's Rodeo refinery - Reuters
Sep. 15, 2021 12:35 PM ETPhillips 66 (PSX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is investigating whether Phillips 66 (PSX +0.8%) failed to obtain necessary permits to produce renewable fuels at its Rodeo oil refinery, Reuters reports.
- Phillips 66 is undergoing a multi-step conversion of the plant to turn it into the world's largest producer of renewable fuels using feedstocks such as soybean oil and animal fats, but the effort requires increased use of hydrogen, which can cause flaring events.
- At least 10 groups, including the National Resources Defense Council, reportedly have complained to regulators about the additional emissions produced by using more hydrogen to treat feedstocks.
- The management district plans to conduct an on-site investigation and engineering review of the Rodeo facility, according to the report.
- Phillips 66 tells Reuters it has obtained the necessary permits to produce renewable diesel at the refinery.
