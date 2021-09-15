Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden proposes closing big alleged tax loophole on ETFs

  • Oregon Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden is proposing a tax loophole plan that can significantly affect the ETF marketplace.
  • ETFs, which are known to be capital-gains tax-deferment vehicles usually only create tax implications when investors sell their shares, allowing for capital-gains taxes to be deferred with no penalty until then.
  • In fact, the ETF marketplace has been exploding for years and eating up market share against mutual funds due in part to exchange traded funds' tax-friendly nature.
  • But Wyden told The Wall Street Journal that "the big-picture point here is that pass-through and partnership taxation are a mess. As the Senate Democratic caucus continues to look at the menu of tax policy I’ve put forward, this package of loophole-closers will be an important part of our conversation.”
  • While the Journal said Wyden's ideas have yet to turn into formal draft legislation, the paper said his efforts have definitely gotten the attention of big-time asset managers such as BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street Global Advisors.
  • BlackRock told the Journal that "we would be concerned about policies that would raise costs and reduce returns for long-term investors and retirement savers, and are carefully reviewing Sen. Wyden’s proposal to better understand how it will impact millions of long-term investors.”
  • For more about exchange traded funds and their tax ramifications, here's a rundown of some important things to understand about ETFs.
