Sep. 15, 2021

Agricultural Landscape with Farm Barn, Aerial View
Bim/E+ via Getty Images

  • Agriculture company Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) has received shareholders approval on its pending transaction with CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).
  • Of the shares that voted, over 99% voted in favour of the transaction.
  • Back in June, CNH Industrial signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the capital stock of Raven for $58.00/share. The transaction will value RAVN at ~$2.1B and is expected to close in the Q421.
  • Raven reported its Q2 results last month, with revenue and EPS both topping estimates.
