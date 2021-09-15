Iovance gains over 10% with readthrough from Instil Bio’s regulatory win

Sep. 15, 2021

  • Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA +11.1%) is on track to end a three-day losing streak recording its biggest intraday gain since June after bullish remarks from Truist on the company’s melanoma candidate lifileucel.
  • Early this week, Instil Bio (NASDAQ:TIL), Iovance’s (NASDAQ:IOVA) rival focused on cell therapies made from tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), announced the FDA clearance for a clinical trial for ITIL-168 in patients with advanced melanoma.
  • Based on the FDA acceptance of Instil Bio’s (TIL) potency assay plan, Truist analysts Asthika Goonewardene and Robyn Karnauskas form a favorable view on Iovance’s (IOVA) next steps in interactions with the FDA for lifileucel.
  • “IOVA’s next attempts might appease the FDA,” they wrote, adding, “in which case we reiterate that at current levels, the stock offers an attractive risk/reward trade-off, with the potential for near- term gains.”
  • The price target for Iovance could hover about $40 in an optimistic scenario or crash to $16 - $17, the duo projects. Truist has buy ratings on both Instil Bio (TIL) and Iovance (IOVA).
  • On the prospects for a marketing application for lifileucel, Frederick Vogt, CEO of Iovance (IOVA), said in August: “Our top priority remains our ongoing work to address FDA feedback regarding the potency assays for lifileucel to support our planned BLA submission.”
  • The submission of a Biologics license application (BLA) to the FDA for lifileucel is expected in H1 2022.
