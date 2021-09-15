GreenSky purchase will build Goldman Sachs' durable revenue, analysts say
Sep. 15, 2021
- While a relatively small deal for Goldman Sachs (GS -0.6%), its pending acquisition of GreenSky (GSKY +52.9%) fits with the Wall Street bank's continued push into consumer finance and to bolster durable revenue, Wall Street analysts say.
- The recently announced deal also fits in with the increased interest in "Buy Now, Pay Later" financing options, as GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) offers a point-of-sale (POS) ecosystem for merchants, consumers, and banks with a heavy emphasis on home improvement project financing.
- "While the deal is only ~1.3% of the company, we think this is an interesting deal that gives Goldman access to a high quality mass affluent consumer base, scalable and attractive payment and financing technology, and merchant network in a ~$430B+ home improvement addressable market opportunity that provides 20% returns at scale," writes Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr.
- Evercore ISI estimates that the deal is slightly dilutive to its FY2022 EPS estimate but expects it to be slightly accretive thereafter.
- Most of GreenSky's focus on home improvement projects is an area that has attracted banks' attention recently, Jefferies analyst Daniel Fannon points out. For example, last month Truist Financial agreed to buy Service Finance, another company that provides point-of-sale home improvement lending, for $2B.
- "The opportunity to tap into GSKY's ~4M customer base and 10,000+ merchant relationships represent interesting cross-selling potential," Fannon said.
- Adjusting for a $446M tax receivable agreement, Goldman will pay ~$9.70 per share net purchase price, or ~25% higher than GSKY's close on Tuesday, he said. That equates to ~16x FY22 and ~13x FY23 consensus GSKY EPS, "a modest discount when compared with the recent P/E premium that TFC paid for Service Finance," Fannon writes.
- Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo says, "We continue to have a wait-and-see attitude toward the consumer expansion strategy at GS."
- "The acquisition seems opportunistic for GS as GreenSky has tripped up over the years around funding," Mayo added.
- Wells Fargo consumer finance analyst Don Fandetti says the deal "could add significant long-term value as Goldman scales and broadens the product suite."
