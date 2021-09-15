On Holding soars in IPO open as investors bet on sports apparel upside
Sep. 15, 2021 1:34 PM ETOn Holding AG (ONON)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- On Holding (NYSE:ONON) opens for trading at $35.40 after the company's IPO was priced at $24 per share, which was up from the original targeted range of $18 to $20.
- Shares of On Holding have ranged from $35.00 to $37.00 in opening trades.
- The Swiss sports apparel and footwear company reported sales of 315.5M Swiss francs for the first six months of the year vs. 170.9M francs a year ago and net income of 3.8M francs vs. -33.1M in the prior year's period. On Holding has a cooperation agreement with tennis legend Roger Federer.
- Read more about the On Holding IPO.
- The consumer sector saw another hot IPO debut today when Dutch Bros Inc jumped 60% on its debut.