Kyle Bass: It's crazy to recommend investments in China
Sep. 15, 2021 1:56 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Kyle Bass, founder and chief investment officer of Hayman Capital Management, said Wednesday that financial advisers should steer investors away from putting money in China because of regulatory and political risks there.
- "It's crazy to say you should be invested in China," he told CNBC.
- Bass, who has been a vocal critic of investing in China, also argued that the U.S. government needed to "harmonize" policy regarding China.
- He charged that the U.S. Labor Department, Commerce Department and Pentagon all had varying stances when it came to regulating relations with the world's most populace nation.
- The Hayman Capital founder also took aim at U.S. regulators for a recent threat to delist U.S.-listed Chinese companies by 2024 if they don't follow American auditing rules by that time.
- Bass said the policy amounted to "basically allowing Chinese companies open season on American investors for the next three years."
- Bass also ramped up his rivalry with fellow billionaire investor Ray Dalio, who has advocated that investors still put money in China despite increased regulatory risk.
- "Maybe Ray should move to China," Bass said.
